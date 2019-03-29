Diamond Hawks fall despite Gesell’s gem on the mound

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–UNCW baseball got a gem on the mound for junior Luke Gesell, but couldn’t pick up the win over William & Mary in the series opener. The Tribe scored the go-ahead run in the top of the 9th inning on a Matt McDermott RBI single to hold on for the 3-2 win.

Luke Gesell had a no hitter going for UNCW into the 7th inning, but allowed a hit and run in the frame. The junior would finish his night with 7 innings pitched allowing one run on two Tribe hits.

Chris Thorburn led UNCW at the dish. He went (2-4) on the evening with an RBI-double that tied the game at two. William & Mary collected just five hits in the game, with three of those coming from their top four hitters.

Blake Morgan took the loss in relief for the Seahawks. His record now falls to 2-2 on the year.

The Seahawks and Tribe will be back at again on Saturday noon. First pitch in game two of the series is set for 2:00 p.m.