Duke Energy, county to test sirens around Brunswick Nuclear Plant

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A heads up if you live near the Brunswick Nuclear Plant in Southport. The outdoor warning sirens will be tested in early April.

Ten-second test is scheduled for Wednesday, April 10, between 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.

The 38 sirens within 10 miles of the Brunswick Nuclear Plant will be tested at full-volume for ten seconds. This test may be performed more than once to make sure each siren works properly. This test is performed quarterly, in coordination with emergency officials in Brunswick and New Hanover counties, who are responsible for sounding the sirens.

According to a news release from Duke Energy, hearing a siren does not mean to evacuate. In an emergency, sirens are sounded as a signal for residents to tune to a local radio or TV station that would carry emergency alert messages.

For more information about the public alert notification sirens, residents can refer to information available here.