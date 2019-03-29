Lake Waccamaw PD: Man breaks into gas station by falling through roof

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Lake Waccamaw Police Department is asking for your help in locating a person they believed broke into a gas station.

Police say the man fell through the roof of Sam’s Pitt Stop, and left a crowbar behind.

- Advertisement -

Surveillance video shows the man trying to use the crowbar to get out of the gas station.

Police say this video is from a case the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is investigating, but they are working together on two separate cases that happened the same night. Lake Waccamaw PD was given permission to share the video.



The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says this crime happened on last Saturday, just before 3:00 a.m.

Deputies responded to Sam’s Pit Stop at 1128 Green Swamp Road South in reference to an alarm. When they arrived, they saw the glass on the front door broken. Investigators believe the suspect entered the building through the roof, damaging the A/C unit.

The Sheriff’s Office said they are not releasing additional surveillance footage, as the incident is still under investigation.