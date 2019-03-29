Narcan available in Las Vegas vending machines

LAS VEGAS, NV (KTNV/CNN) — Narcan can now be obtained in vending machines in the Las Vegas valley.

Nevada health officials say the easy availability of Narcan is making a major difference with opioid addiction in the southern part of the state.

Narcan blocks the effects opioids have on the body and, in some cases, prevents an overdose.

Being able to quickly get a hold of the medication can literally be the difference between life and death.

“So Narcan, with it becoming more readily available in Nevada, it’s being used more often and we’re seeing a lot of reversals of overdoses,” Krista Hales with the Center for Behavioral Health, said.

The machines will also eventually have other health-related items like hygiene kits, safe sex kits and pregnancy tests. But right now, only Narcan.

To use the vending machine you have to register for the syringe exchange program. Then you will get a specially programmed card that allows you to get free kits from the device.