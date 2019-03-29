NCDOT inspection on new Surf City Bridge to cause lane closures

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — The NC Department of Transportation will inspect the new Surf City Bridge next week.

During the inspection, which will last from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, April 1, through Wednesday, April 3, NCDOT will intermittently close a lane, while keeping one lane open for traffic at all times.

The Surf City Bridge opened ahead of schedule late last year. NCDOT says all new bridges must be inspected after they’re complete.

“The new 65-foot-high Surf City Bridge represents an improvement over the old swing bridge it replaces, as the swing bridge forced motorists to wait numerous times each day so the bridge could be opened to allow boats to pass,” NCDOT wrote in a news release. “Traffic now can move continuously over the bridge as boats pass underneath.”