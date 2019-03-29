Ordnance detonated after resident turns it into SC police

HORRY COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An explosive device was safely detonated Thursday after police said someone brought it to the ML Brown Building.

Horry County Police said that someone came into the building on Main Street with the ordnance that they had discovered and asked police to check it out.

The Horry County Police Department’s bomb squad and the US Air Force EOD are worked together to render the item safe.

Police said community members may have heard or felt a brief disturbance during the detonation but everything is okay.

The bomb squad and EOD determined that the ordnance was an 1899 French artillery shell.