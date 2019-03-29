Planters continue on-going project to enhance riverwalk aesthetic

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY) –Two local groups with green thumbs are actively working together to improve the aesthetic of the riverwalk along the Cape Fear River downtown.

The Alliance for Cape Fear Trees and Wilmington Tree Commission planted 16 bald cypresses on the edge of the riverwalk. This marks year four for this ongoing project. Invasive grass posed a roadblock to the planting by taking up space where the planters had intended to put the trees.

“We’ve selected places we feel like have freshwater outflows nearby that can flush through the salt out and so we are putting the plants in where we feel like there’s a chance where they will live,” Alliance for Cape Fear Chairman Connie Parker.

Parker says the bald cypress plant has a 66% chance of viability. The biggest challenge over the last few years has been the salt intrusion which has killed previous plantings.