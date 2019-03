An Horry County school bus was involved in a wreck at Pine Drive and Ramsey Drive around 7 a.m. Friday, according to Lt. Jonathan Evans with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue.

He said there were children on the bus when James Johnson, 43, hit it and no one was hurt.

Myrtle Beach Police Cpl. Tom Vest said a truck ran a stop sign and crashed into the side of the bus.

Johnson is charged with DUI.

He is expected to appear in court later Friday.