WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police has released the identities of the two men who were shot in the Houston Moore housing community earlier this week.

Police say Quadarrius Cotton, 21, and Shameek Robinson, 23 were shot during an argument Wednesday afternoon.

The duo had non-life threatening injuries, according to WPD.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to use Text-a-Tip or call (910) 343-3609.