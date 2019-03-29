‘Swamp Thing’ could spend $85 million in Wilmington area

WILMINGTON, NC (Star News) — Two television projects and a new independent film could spend upward of $100 million in the Port City this year — and there’s a chance that figure could swell.

Johnny Griffin, director of the Wilmington Regional Film Commission, told the Wilmington City Council last week that the triple-digit spend for the local film industry is the more than what was spent in 2017 and 2018 combined. It is also the most spent in a single year in five years.

“It kind of snuck up on me,” Griffin said Thursday. “We’ve been in kind of a rut, and the needle didn’t move a lot. But then you look at what we’re doing now and what’s confirmed to be coming our way and it’s big. It’s in the neighborhood of $100 million.”

The three projects confirmed are the currently filming television series “Swamp Thing” from Warner Bros. and for the DC Universe streaming service; the upcoming Hulu revenge drama series “Reprisal,” which will start filming in June; and a quietly brewing independent film from Alan Ball called “Uncle Frank.”

