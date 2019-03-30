10th St. Grill & Chill reopens and holds fundraiser for St. Baldrick’s Foundation

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — 10th St. Bar Grill & Chill in Surf City had Florence damages so severe that it had to close for almost seven months.

Saturday, that all changed when they reopened and hosted a fundraiser for St. Baldrick’s Foundation and with Beach Waves Salon & Barber with Perryn Miller in mind. St. Baldrick’s Foundation caters to childhood cancer cure research.

- Advertisement -

Bridget Giddens, owner of Beach Waves explained that holding this annual fundraiser at this location, rather than in her salon, is strategic.

“We really wanted to do the fundraiser this year just to bring people to these businesses,” Giddens said. “They’re in an odd location not in the middle of town so we really wanna just bring people out here just to support the local area.”

This reopening celebrates progress being made after Florence, and raises money for a great cause.