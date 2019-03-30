Cleaning up the Port City to prep for up-coming festival

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY) — From setting up the main stage to cleaning up the city,

everyone across the Port City is preparing for the Azalea Festival. Are you ready?

Hundreds of volunteers were ready to clean up the streets of Wilmington to prepare for the festival fun. For over 15 years, the Azalea Festival partners with ‘Keep New Hanover Beautiful’ for the Azalea Sweeps. Co-chair Cathy Luna says their is always a great turn out of volunteers.

“This is one of the largest events in Wilmington so for us to come down here and clean up [with] this group as large as it is shows how important it is for us to make a great appearance for everyone that comes to visit,” Luna said.

This year Azalea Sweeps added a twist to the cleaning fun. Volunteers were invited to submit pictures of the strangest findings when picking up trash for the chance to win free concert tickets.