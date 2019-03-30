Comics, cosplay & fandom fun fill New Hanover County Library

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — From dungeon and dragon art to exotic animals, the Cape Fear Fandom Faire made its mark in Wilmington for another year!

Children and young adults got the chance to indulge in the fantasy fun with comics, books, movies, cosplay, and fanart at New Hanover County Library Saturday.

Fans of Julie Kagawa were also in for a treat. The New York Times best-selling author hosted a book signing.

The compact event also included a belly dancing performance and combat demonstrations.