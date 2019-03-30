Man charged after allegedly assaulting victim near Monkey Junction

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man has been charged after being stabbed near Monkey Junction Friday night, according to sheriff deputies.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were flagged down by a man on a bicycle in the 5100 block of Carolina Beach Road shortly after 10 p.m.

That man was reportedly suffering from a cut to his neck and was taken to the hospital.

NHSO says after canvassing the area and speaking with several people, detectives were able to identify Jayson Jones as the man responsible for the crime.

Jones is charged for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He is in jail under a $20,000 secured bond.

This investigation is ongoing.