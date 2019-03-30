Police: Man arrested in West Virginia said he was headed to White House with gun, explosive powder

KINGWOOD, W.VA. (WSOC) — A Missouri man who was found with a handgun and a trunk full of ammunition and gunpowder during a traffic stop in West Virginia told police he was on his way to the White House, according to court documents.

Eric Leonardo Charron, 42, of Kansas City, Missouri, caused a three-and-a-half hour shutdown of a major interstate when he was stopped Wednesday, West Virginia MetroNews reported.

A West Virginia state trooper stopped Charron Wednesday morning for driving 130 mph on I-68, according to a criminal complaint. After giving the trooper his license, Charron told him he was headed to the White House because he was late for dinner with President Donald Trump, the complaint said. He also allegedly said he had to go to the Pentagon and return a phone to the leader of the Army.

