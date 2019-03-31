CFPUA set to conduct annual flusing of area hydrants

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Beginning Monday, April 1, and continuing throughout the summer months, CFPUA water quality crews will be conducting their annual flushing program in the 010 (Sweeney) system. Flushing is a routine maintenance operation, conducted by thousands of water utilities every year according to CFPUA officials.

CFPUA said in a release that water is forced through pipes at high velocity and systematically flushed out of the fire hydrants, removing accumulated sediment. At the same time, water quality staff will test hydrants and the valves and pipes connected to them to ensure customers have their necessary fire protection.

- Advertisement -

Utility officials said flushing occurs in the warmer months for two main reasons, warmer weather can increase the possibility of issues with disinfection byproducts (DBPs), and conditions are safer for CFPUA employees and CFPUA customers by eliminating the potential for nighttime freezing of roadways or sidewalks.

The water distribution system has been divided into multiple sections. Workers travel through each section usually completing them in order throughout the week. Completion of each section is dependent on system conditions, and unfinished areas typically carry over into the following week.

Section maps and updates are posted to the CFPUA website on Mondays and include a list of neighborhoods and streets located in each section.

Because of the nature of the process, it is possible that customers may experience periods of low pressure and/or water discoloration while flushing is being conducted in their area. To minimize customer impact, the program work is conducted during the overnight hours between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. Monday nights through Friday morning.

Visit CFPUA’s flushing information page for additional information.