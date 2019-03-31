Ogden Park Food Truck Rodeo brings tons of hungry folks together

OGDEN, NC (WWAY) — Who doesn’t love food, trucks and rodeos?

30 southeastern North Carolina food vendors hit the road today at the second annual Ogden Food Truck Rodeo.

From barbecue and Caribbean to Italian, there was a little something for everyone.

Greg Barcus, owner of Dem Boyz BBQN in Jacksonville explains that the rodeo not only gives restaurants like his more exposure and business, but it also is for a great cause.

“Proceeds help go to the Ogden Park Recreation Department to help pay for costs and stuff for the services for the city that they provide,” Barcus said.

Vendors and attendees are already looking forward to the next rodeo.