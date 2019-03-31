Teen fatally shot after knocking on the wrong door in Atlanta

Atlanta, GA (CBS News) — A man fatally shot a teenager who accidentally knocked on the wrong apartment door in Atlanta, CBS affiliate WSB-TV reports. It happened about 12:30 a.m. Friday at The Retreat apartment complex in southwest Atlanta, according to the station. Omarian Banks, 19, was dropped off by a Lyft near the wrong breezeway in the complex, police said, according to WSB-TV. Banks and his girlfriend had just moved to the complex and Banks wasn’t familiar with the area, police said. Banks was using FaceTime to talk with his girlfriend when he knocked on the door he thought was his. Shortly after, he walked away.

The man inside, Darryl Bynes, 32, grabbed a gun and went onto his balcony to confront Banks, police said. They said after a short conversation, Bynes shot him. Police said Bynes told them he shot Banks in self-defense.

