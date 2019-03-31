Veg Fest takes over Coastline Convention Center

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two years in a row the Veg Fest has made an appearance in Cape Fear.

Its purpose is to be educational and fun over the course of two days.

It’s an opportunity to learn about how being a vegan or restricting meat in your diet can positively impact the environment and help end animal cruelty. In addition, you can snack on some yummy vegan food.

“Separating out the education from the festival day makes it so that people don’t have to have a conflict of what they can do,” Helene Greenberg, the founder of the Veg Fest said. “So that gave a dedicated day which we didn’t charge for. We only accepted a donation so anybody could come and learn and people stayed the whole day.”

The Veg Fest raises awareness, and brings both local and distant vegan vendors together.