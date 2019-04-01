2019 Azalea Festival Home Tour: Dudley Mansion

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The iconic Governor Dudley Mansion is one of the most recognizable homes in downtown Wilmington.

It was originally home to Edward Dudley, the first elected governor of the state.

Located at 400 South Front Street, the historic home was built in 1825.

Guests of the mansion include historical figures Daniel Webster, and presidents Woodrow Wilson and William Taft.

It’s on the market for nearly $3 million.

The house was once owned by Pembroke and Sarah Jones, who went on to buy the land that is now Landfall and Airlie Gardens. Many suggest the couple coined the term “keeping up with the Joneses.”

The Azalea Festival Home Tour is this weekend with the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the mansion at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

The tour runs through Sunday.

