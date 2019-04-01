Child’s death sparks talk about increasing road safety in Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Less than two weeks after a little girl was hit and killed by a Jeep in Carolina Beach, town officials met with North Carolina Department of Transportation staff to discuss increasing safety.

Carolina Beach Police Department says 56-year-old Catherine Hagelstein and her one-year-old granddaughter Cora Kruger were hit by a Jeep while in a crosswalk at the corner of South Lake Park Blvd. and Cape Fear Blvd Friday. Cora later died from her injuries.

Town Manager Lucky Narain says they talked to the DOT Monday about installing solar powered speed feedback signs, rapid flashing beacons, new crosswalk striping with better lighting, and revisiting speed limits.

A DOT representative told WWAY once they receive crash analysis data, they will have 45 business days to conduct an investigation and then make recommendations to the town.