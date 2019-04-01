NC Forest Service: Weekend wildfire burns 45 acres in Leland

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A new assessment shows it wasn’t 10 acres that burned in a Leland wildfire Saturday afternoon but more than four times more that number.

North Carolina Forest Service reports the initial acreage was measured overhead, using a helicopter more than 2,000 feet above ground and through heavy smoke.

- Advertisement -

After measuring the area on foot Monday morning, fire officials say the impacted area is much larger and believes the wildlife burned about 45 acres.

Officials say there was no damage to any neighboring communities or businesses and adds that the low humidity and high temperatures in the spring can make wildfires more likely.

NC Forest Service reported 13 fires Saturday within District 8 which includes Bladen, Brunswick, New Hanover, Pender, Columbus, and Duplin counties.

The forest service continues to investigate.