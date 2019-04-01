North Carolina orders Duke Energy to excavate all coal ash

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY/AP) — The country’s largest electric company is being ordered to excavate coal ash from all of its North Carolina power plant sites, slashing the risk of toxic chemicals leaking into water supplies but potentially adding billions of dollars to power bills.

North Carolina’s environmental agency said Monday it has decided Duke Energy Corp. must remove the residue left after decades of burning coal from six remaining sites.

The company had wanted to cover some storage pits with a waterproof cap, saying that would prevent rain from passing through the pits and carrying chemicals like mercury and arsenic through the unlined bottoms.

“DEQ rigorously reviewed the proposals, and the science points us clearly to excavation as the only way to protect public health and the environment,” said DEQ Secretary Michael S. Regan.

Today, @NCDEQ ordered Duke Energy Progress to excavate all remaining coal ash impoundments in #NC. Excavation of all 6 sites is the only closure option that meets the requirements of Coal Ash Management Act to best protect public health. Read the release: https://t.co/67dOspCbbh — N.C. DEQ (@NCDEQ) April 1, 2019

Duke Energy must submit final excavation closure plans to DEQ by August 1.

Gov. Roy Cooper released the following statement about DEQ’s decision:

“This is a strong order that follows the science and prioritizes clean water and public health. We’ve seen the damage this pollution can do including the families who had to live for years on bottled water until we were able to get them connected to permanent water solutions. Now the cleanup of remaining coal ash needs to move ahead efficiently and effectively.”

Frank Holleman, the senior attorney for the Southern Environmental Law Center called the DEQ decision, “one of the most important statements in our state’s history. It’s refreshing that we have a DEQ and a governor putting the public interest & clean water first, even in the face of a very powerful corporation.”

Cleanup became a priority after a 2014 leak from a Duke Energy site left coal ash coating 70 miles of the Dan River on the North Carolina-Virginia border.