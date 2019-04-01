Plant an Azalea Week kicks off at Airlie Gardens

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The City of a Million Azaleas kicked off Plant an Azalea Week Monday morning. Several groups partnered up this morning to beautify the city.

The Cape Fear Garden Club, Azalea Belles, and county officials planted dozens of new azaleas at Airlie Gardens.

The gardens suffered a lot of damage from Florence and lost a lot of plants.

The president of the garden club says he hopes this event will help bring the garden back to how it was before Florence.

“Especially with the devastation of Hurricane Florence and so forth, this is very important for us to try to reforest a lot of our property here,” Eric Kozen “Not only to the trees, but also the shrubs that suffered a lot of damage as well.”

Plant an Azalea greeting cards are sold at the Airlie Gardens gift shop. Each card is $15 and represents one azalea to be planted this week.