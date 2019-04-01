Police: NC man stabs woman several times at Taco Bell

ARCHDALE, NC (WFMY) — A Greensboro man was arrested for his role in a stabbing at a North Carolina Taco Bell Sunday night.

Police arrested Tyvonne Quantaine Upshur after they found a woman had been stabbed in the back several times. The stabbing happened around 10 p.m. at the S. Main St. restaurant.

Other family members were seen helping the woman after the incident. Several people were seen detaining Upshur, who police say crashed his vehicle into a utility pole near the parking lot.