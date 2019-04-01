Rosters set for CAA 3X3U team in Minneapolis

RICHMOND, VA (WWAY)–UNCW men’s basketball senior Devonate Cacok will be joined by three other CAA basketball standouts this weekend at the Dos Equis 3X3U National Championships in Minneapolis.

CAA Player of the Year and Hofstra star Justin Wright-Forman will lead the CAA team. Wright-Foreman averaged 26.8 points per game this year, which ranked him second in the nation.

- Advertisement -

The rest of the team is full of First Team All-CAA performers. Cacok will be joined by Northeastern’s Vasa Pusica and Charleston’s Jarrell Brantley.

The tournament will be held in the Mall of America, running April 5th through the 7th. The winning team will take home $100,000 , which will be split between the players. The semifinals and finals will be televised on ESPN 2.