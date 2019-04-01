UNC women’s basketball staff placed on leave during program review

CHAPEL HILL, NC (WTVD) — The University of North Carolina announced Monday that it is conducting an investigation into the women’s basketball program.

The entire women’s basketball coaching staff has been placed on paid administrative leave while the review takes place, UNC-Chapel Hill said.

“The University of North Carolina is committed to the well-being of our student-athletes and to ensuring that they have the best experience possible in and outside of competition. Due to issues raised by student-athletes and others, the University has initiated a review of our women’s basketball program,” the university said in a statement.

The Charlotte-based firm Parker Poe Adams & Bernstein will conduct the review and assess the women’s basketball program.

