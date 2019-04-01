UNCW men’s soccer set to host annual Harry’s Game

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–UNCW men’s soccer will host their annual Harry’s Game for the 7th time this Saturday evening. The Seahawks will play host to the Charlotte 49ers at 6:00 p.m. The game raises money to benefit children with special needs.

The ticket proceeds from the game will go to the TOPSoccer Program, ABLE to WORK, Buddy Walk and the Special Olympics of New Hanover County. Admission for the game is $5 for adults, kids 15 and under will be free.

“It is a win-win for all of us,”said UNCW men’s soccer head coach Aidan Heaney. “The kids are just like you and I. They want to have fun , they want to enjoy life. Why should we treat them differently than anyone else.”

There will be several events going on for everyone before the game. The Seahawks will have a free soccer clinic starting at 4:30. There will be inflatables, music, and a little something for everyone to do on Saturday.