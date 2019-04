Every week Wills Maxwell reports the obscure news stories that WWAY did not cover. This week’s stories are:

A man stole from tech giants by sending them false invoices.

A woman stole an ambulance that had the keys still inside.

A standoff with a Florida man ended when SWAT brought him a slice of pizza.

Watch “What Did We Miss?” every Thursday on Good Morning Carolina and News at 11. Catch up on previous episodes here.