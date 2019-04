WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two North Carolina cities are among the top in the nation for foodies, according to the home rental app “Zumper.”

Zumper ranked more than 600 cities across the nation based on restaurants, bars per capita, average Yelp ratings, and percentage of income spent on rent.

According to the list, Wilmington is ranked #12 best city for foodies in the nation. Asheville is ranked #4.

