2019 Azalea Garden Tour: Airlie Gardens

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Azalea Festival would not be complete without a tour of one of Wilmington’s most famous outdoor attractions: Airlie Gardens.

Airlie was created in 1886 as a private garden for the Pembroke Jones family.

It boasts 67 acres of formal gardens, walking trails, sculpture, views of Bradley Creek, two freshwater lakes, more than 100,000 azaleas, and the magnificent 467-year-old Airlie Oak.

Director of donor relations Janine Powell says it’s always a great time to visit Airlie, but this time of year is especially fantastic.

“We’re so excited to invite everyone to Airlie for our spring bloom, particularly after Hurricane Florence, so they can see that we are still thriving, that we do have some gaps in our trees, but we’re working on replacing those, as well as the azaleas and camellias that we lost, but there’s still so much to see here at Airlie,” Powell said.

The Cape Fear Garden Club’s Azalea Garden Tour runs Friday through Sunday.