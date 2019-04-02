2019 Azalea Festival Home Tour: Kane Home

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — When one couple moved to Wilmington, they knew they wanted a piece of history in their knew home.

That’s what led them to one of Wilmington’s historic plate homes.

The Kanes wanted to keep the historic charm in their home, while restoring it to make it their own.

One of their favorite parts of the home is the front porch. Audrey Kane says the minute she saw the porch, it drew her in to the house.

She also says they added the back sleeping porch to put their own touches on the home.

“We wanted the modern amenities so we would be comfortable living here,” she said. “I would say the front porch is what drew us in, besides the sweetness and the charm of an old neighborhood.”

The Kanes are excited to be a part of the tour for their first year and cannot wait to share the home’s history.