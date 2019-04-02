2019 Azalea Garden Tour: Brantham Garden

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One garden on this year’s Cape Fear Garden Club Azalea Garden Tour started out as an empty piece of land.

Over the last 20 years, the owners have built their garden from the ground up.

- Advertisement -

Mary Rose and Tom Brantham bought the land and turned it into their home. They kept a lot of the trees that used to sit on the property and added flowers, a patio and other touches to make it their own.

Mary Rose says they also have quite a bit of wildlife that comes through their garden.

She says she loves that bright colors and cozy feeling.

Related Article: Crittenden Garden featured on Azalea Garden Tour

“We love all the color in the spring,” she said “I love working in the yard and panting annuals and perennials and keeping up with them. We have a great variety of wildlife that comes through here.”

The Cape Fear Garden Club’s Azalea Garden Tour runs Friday through Sunday.