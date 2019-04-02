2019 Azalea Garden Tour: Robison Garden

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It started out as a past time, but it turned into a tribute to her late husband. One woman gave us a tour of her garden, which will be featured on this year’s Cape Fear Garden Club Azalea Garden Tour.

Pia Ann Robison and her late husband built their home and garden 20 years ago and have been sprucing up the grounds ever since.

- Advertisement -

When her husband passed away, Robison took over the labor of love. She says the best part of her garden is the variety of trees.

Some of her favorites are the Crab Apple and Japanese Maples. Robison also loves the bright flowers and the back porch, which she remodeled.

“I have really just wanted to try to maintain it because so much of the footprint that you’ll see when we walk around, was what he thought envisioned that it should look like,” she said. “I’m just trying to maintain that. So the garden is in loving memory of him.”

The Cape Fear Garden Club’s Azalea Garden Tour runs Friday through Sunday.