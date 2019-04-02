2019 Azalea Garden Tour: Smits Garden

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One family is more than excited to not only be part of their first garden tour, but to be the home of the ribbon-cutting in this year’s tour.

Azaleas fill Linda and Steve Smits’s garden. The Smitses turned their indoor pool into an outdoor pool with a kitchen looking out on the garden.

- Advertisement -

They say their favorite part of the home is the backyard. Between the kitchen, waterfall pond and rose-covered trees, they love to relax outside an enjoy the view.

“It’s got the koi pond,” Steve Smits said. “It’s got the pool.if you’re going to live in Wilmington, which drew us south from Maryland, is the climate. So personally, as much time as I can be outside, that’s what I love to do.”

The Cape Fear Garden Club’s Azalea Garden Tour runs Friday through Sunday.