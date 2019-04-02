One dead in early-morning fire in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A fire in Brunswick County turned deadly early this morning.

Chief David Robinson from the Coastline Volunteer Rescue Squad says units were dispatched to the 500 Block of Randolph Street in Sunset Harbor around 12:45 a.m. for a reported structure fire.

- Advertisement -

Sunset Harbor Fire crews arrived first finding a mobile home on fire.

Five victims were out while crews rescued another male victim. One of the victims died from their injuries.

The fire is under investigation.