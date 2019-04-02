Fred Lynch to receive NCADA Lifetime Achievement award

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–Laney High School athletic director Fred Lynch will be adding another award to his mantle. On Tuesday, Lynch was informed that he will be receiving the North Carolina Athletic Director Association Lifetime Achievement award.

The award is presented to the individuals who have exhibited excellence and significant contribution in the field of athletics through; dedication, loyalty, service, and spirit over their lifetime.

- Advertisement -

Lynch has been involved with Laney athletics for the past 40 years and has been the schools athletic director since 1993.

The 2019 award ceremony will be held in Wilmington during the annual NCADA State Conference and Exhibit Show.