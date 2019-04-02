Mom charged after 8-year-old boy injured in fall from lawnmower

LINCOLNTON, NC (WSOC) — A North Carolina mother is facing charges days after her 8-year-old son was severely hurt in a fall from a lawnmower.

On Monday, deputies charged Ashley Holt with felony negligent child abuse with serious bodily injury in connection with the March 19 lawnmower accident.

- Advertisement -

Holt, 27, was released after posting a $2,500 bond.

Investigators said Holt was mowing the lawn at their home on Clark’s Creek Road while holding a small child on her lap. Her son was riding on the deck of the zero-turn lawnmower.

Holt stopped the mower but the blades failed to disengage, according to authorities.

Related Article: Superintendent accused of lying about insurance to get care for sick student

The boy fell from the deck and the blades struck his left leg and both hands. He was airlifted to Atrium Health in Charlotte where he underwent surgery for his injuries.

Read more here.