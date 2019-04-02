NAVY WEEK: Sailors educate children about protecting the nation

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — From Mobile, Alabama to Charleston, West Virginia, the Navy is traveling across the nation educating communities on what they do. This week crews are in the Port City.

Since 2005, Navy Week has served as the Navy’s flagship outreach program. Sailors from the US Navy Coastal Riverine Squadron brought military gear to the Children’s Museum of Wilmington to show families what crews do and explain how the Navy protects our country.

“We are letting people try on the full kit vest with all the extra gear, magazine pouches with plates inside and then also our helmets with the night vision goggles,” Petty Officer Second Class Cody Raymond said. “They’ll see the green light like they see in Hollywood movies and they’ll feel like they’re actually part of it.”

