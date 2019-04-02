NC cancer patient wins lottery, plans to treat wife to dream vacation

CHARLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — A North Carolina man battling stage four liver cancer is about to embark on a trip of a lifetime.

According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, Richard Beare won $250,000 and plans to travel the world.

“I want to travel while I can still enjoy myself. My wife has always wanted to go to Italy, since that’s where her descendants are from. Now I can take her,” he said.

He said he purchased the Powerball ticket two weeks ago when he stopped at the Quik Trip on North Tryon Street in Charlotte.

Beare said he rarely plays the lottery, but stopped because his wife asked him to.

He’d gotten four scratch-off tickets while he was there. The fourth ticket was the winner.

“When I saw that I had matching numbers, I asked her, ‘What does it mean if I match the numbers?’ She said it meant I won a prize. I told her, ‘Well, I guess we just won $250,000 then.’ She was in shock and just kept looking back and forth to me and the ticket,” Beare said.

After state and federal taxes, Beare took home $176,876.

Beare said it felt great and he was relieved when he received the check.