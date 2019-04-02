New Hanover Co. School Board may give redistricting plans over to private firm

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — There is a chance the redrawing of school district lines in New Hanover County could be put in the hands of a private firm.

A geographic information systems firm went before the board to share how they could help with redistricting. This would impact elementary and middle schools in the 2020-2021 school year.

- Advertisement -

School board staff think it would be a help to the relatively new school board to bring in new eyes on redrawing district lines.

“I think we’ve got, you know there’s a lot of new board members and this is a unique opportunity to do something different and take a fresh look at redistricting instead of doing it in house,” said school assistant superintendent of operations and planning Eddie Anderson.

Anderson says they still have more than a year before they need to decide on the redistricting. There are already plans on the table to move middle school students, but those could be revised if the school board hires the firm.