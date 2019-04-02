North Myrtle Beach patrol officer rescues young green sea turtle

Turtles are on the move!

The North Myrtle Beach Sea Turtle Patrol saw their first live stranding of the season Monday morning.

The team found a juvenile green sea turtle at 14th Avenue South.

They said the turtle was originally reported to be buried in the sand, but upon closer inspection, they found the turtle’s carapace was actually covered with wet, compacted sand, giving the appearance of being buried.

The turtle was taken to the South Carolina Sea Turtle Care Center and over three pounds of sand had to be removed before they could even start triage. Officials at the center said the turtle was thin, but did not appear to be in terrible shape.

In addition, a sea turtle hatchling was also reported on the beach, but it is way too early for them. The turtle was actually a newly hatched, fresh water aquatic turtle. They are found in many ponds close to the beach. The patrol said the hatchling likely made a wrong turn and wound up on the beach.

The NMB Sea Turtle Patrol wrote the following reminder: