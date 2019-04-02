Pender County tables gun sanctuary resolution

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A resolution to declare Pender County a ‘gun sanctuary’ county did not make it to a vote during Monday night’s Pender County Commission meeting.
Chairman George Brown said the item was tabled.
According to the resolution, its goal is to uphold the community’s right to bear arms. The resolution was similar to a gun sanctuary resolution adopted March 4 in Cherokee County.
The StarNews reports opposition to the resolution was widespread and fierce. Speakers panned the document as a “non-issue” that divides rather than unites, one that laughs in the face of nationwide efforts to consider smart gun-safety laws, that presents an image of Pender County as a rural backwater that, some said, they are now embarrassed to call home – or would be if the resolution passed.
The board responded, after considerable debate, with a unanimous decision to table the item for possible reconsideration sometime in the future.