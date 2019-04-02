Police: Parents dead, child injured after truck hits family in Outer Banks

KITTY HAWK, NC (13 News Now) — Charges are pending after a crash on NC 12 Monday afternoon when a truck hit a man, woman, and child, killing both adults and injuring the child.

Kitty Hawk police posted on Facebook that the truck struck three people in the area of NC 12 and Maynard Street. The police chief told 13News Now the driver of the truck fell asleep or had a medical incident at the wheel before hitting the pedestrians.

A group of six people had been walking along the shoulder of the road when the truck hit three of them from behind. Police said the driver crossed the center line from the northbound lane into the southbound lane before hitting the family.

A child who was hurt was treated at Outer Banks Hospital for minor injuries and released a short time later.

Two adults, a husband and wife, were critically hurt in the crash. Medics took them to a hospital in Norfolk, where they died.

