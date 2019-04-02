Prosecution calls James Bradley manipulative, predatory; sentencing hearing continues

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — “Three strikes you’re out…you lost the right to walk among us, even other prisoners,” said District Attorney Ben David during closing arguments in the sentencing hearing for James Bradley Tuesday morning.

David shared photos of Bradley’s three victims during the prosecution’s closing arguments.

Manipulative and predatory are just a few words prosecutors have used to describe Bradley throughout the trial.

Now it’s up to the jury to decide if he should be put to death.

Bradley was convicted last week of the murder of Elisha Tucker. Investigators found Tucker’s body in 2014 while searching for another victim of Bradley’s — Shannon Rippy Van Newkirk.

Bradley was charged with second degree murder of Van Newkirk.

He was also convicted of murdering his eight-year-old step daughter in 1988.

Bradley faces another life sentence or the death penalty.

David says there are multiple aggravating factors, and asked the jury to choose the death penalty.

Jury deliberation will pick back up again Wednesday morning.