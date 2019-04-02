Rochelle stepping away from Topsail boy’s basketball

HAMPSTEAD, NC (WWAY)–There will be a new head coach in the Mideastern conference next season. Jamie Rochelle announced on Tuesday that he would be resigning from his position as the head coach for the Topsail boy’s basketball team.

Rochelle has been the head coach of the Pirates for the past four season. In his four years at the helm, Topsail went 31-67. This past year the team went 10-15 with a 3-11 record in the MEC.

- Advertisement -

The search is underway for a new head coach for the 2019-2020 season.