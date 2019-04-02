Tasty waves, a cool buzz: Man surfs with coffee cup board

HAMPTON FALLS, NH (AP) — A New Hampshire man placed second in an innovation contest after fashioning a surfboard out of hundreds of used Dunkin’ Donuts coffee cups.

32-year-old Korey Nolan, of Hampton Falls, spent seven months collecting the cups put on by surf brand Vissla called Creators and Innovators Upcycle Contest.

Nolan’s board’s made out of 700 cups.

Nolan also used more than 30 plastic straws and other materials in his board. Most cups came from family members who gave them to Nolan, though some were picked up from the roadside.

The Herald reports Nolan compressed the raw materials together and finished the board using bamboo, epoxy and more. The top honors went to Titouan La Droitte, who built a board out of 150 aluminum cans.