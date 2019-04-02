United Way Worldwide talks Florence recovery with Cape Fear organizations

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The president of United Way Worldwide visited Wilmington Tuesday to discuss post-Hurricane Florence recovery efforts with more than 50 ​local city, county, faith, business and nonprofits.

United Way is a non-profit organization that works to pool efforts in fundraising.

United Way Worldwide received more than $300,000 in Hurricane Florence donations from people around the world, and $1.7 million from companies and other organizations.

President Mary Sellers has been going around the country to discuss recovery efforts after all kinds of disasters.

“In the face of disaster, there is great hope and great community pride that comes afterwards that rebuilds that community,” Sellers said. “So, as weighty as it is for me to go into these local communities and see the devastation that has happened, I’m also inspired by the way these communities are saying, ‘we’re going to come together, we’re going to serve the people impacted, and we’re going to be stronger as a result.'”

Cape Fear United Way serves New Hanover, Brunswick, Pender, and Columbus counties… and distributes donations on a case by case basis.