Wilmington home shot, 18-year-old inside injured

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting that left a teenager with injuries early Tuesday morning.

Police responded to a home in the 1100 block of South 7th Street just before 4:00 a.m. in reference to a ShotSpotter notification.

The victim’s mother transported him to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Police say the victim’s home had been struck with gunfire multiple times. The victim was inside the house at the time of the shooting.

The investigation is on-going. Anyone with information is asked to contact WPD at (910) 343-3609 or use Text-A-Tip.