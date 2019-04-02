Wilmington oral surgeon faces new sex crime charges

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington oral surgeon now faces 12 new sex charges after being arrested again earlier Tuesday.

Michael Lee Hasson now faces nearly 30 sex charges including the new charges of six counts of felony second degree sexual offense and six counts of misdemeanor sexual battery.

The NC State Board of Dental Examiners suspended Dr. Michael Lee Hasson‘s license in February, shortly after he was arrested and charged with sexual battery and forcible sexual offense. The crimes allegedly happened while his patients were under anesthesia.

After the arrest, more alleged victims came forward and police charged Hasson with 13 additional sex crimes that allegedly took place while treating patients. The abuse allegedly took place between 2009 and 2018.

Documents released on March 26 provide more details about those allegations.

His bond is now set at $1.1 million.